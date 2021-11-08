Alyssa Milano Says She Picked Her Daughter's Birthdate So She Could Have the Same Birthday As Beyonce

Alyssa Milano is sharing the influence Beyonce had on her pregnancy journey!

In a new episode of People‘s Me Becoming Mom podcast, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she planned her 7-year-old daughter Elizabella Dylan‘s birth date so she shared a birthday with the 40-year-old performer.

Alyssa, who also shares son Milo Thomas, 10, with husband David Bugliari, said that she wasn’t supposed to “labor at all” with her daughter as she had a planned Cesarean section, but her daughter ended up coming “five weeks early.”

“My doctor, whom I love so much, said to me, ‘I think we’re gonna take her. The question is, are we gonna go — it was like 11:30 at night — or should we wait until after midnight?’” she explained. “And [my best friend] Alaa looked up whose birthdays were on the 3rd and the 4th. And he was like, ‘Beyoncé‘s birthday is on the 4th! Wait until after midnight.’”

“So we picked her birthday,” she continued. “We had a choice between September 3rd and 4th and because Beyoncé‘s birthday is the 4th, Alaa‘s like, ‘Yep! We’re in. The 4th.’”

