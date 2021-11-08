Japan's Official Oscar Entry 'Drive My Car' Drops First Trailer Ahead of US Premiere - Watch!

The trailer for Ryusuke Hamaguchi‘s Cannes award winning movie, Drive My Car, is officially here!

The movie picked up the Best Screenplay honor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and is set to debut on November 24 in NYC, before expanding in December.

Here’s a summary for the movie: Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima.

There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife.

Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

