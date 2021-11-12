Busy Philipps Criticizes Chris Pratt Over Controversial Instagram Post

Busy Philipps is calling out Chris Pratt on the latest episode of her podcast.

The 42-year-old actress brought up The Tomorrow War star’s Instagram post which caused a lot of controversy over how he referred to his daughter, Lyla, with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The post drew criticism over the fact that he used “healthy” to describe the young girl, while his son, Jack, with Anna Faris, has health struggles.

On the latest episode of Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, Busy chatted to her creative partner Caissie St. Onge about his post.

“I knew him in the before times, I don’t know him now. Holy sh**! Either like you’re the dumbest mothef***er on Earth, or you’re a real righteous a**hole,” she said, adding that when [they] hung out before, he “drank a lot.”

At that time, Busy does recall him being a doomsday prepper, and was “super nice” and “funny.”

Busy added that his tribute to Katherine felt “weird” and she didn’t “understand any of it.”

She shared, “My ladies… you’re probably not the type of lady that will laugh enthusiastically if you’re with a man and he starts to make very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties and even like, the f***ing tired bit that he’s doing which is, ‘She runs the show I occasionally open a bag of pickles.’”

“That’s how f***ing dumb what he said is,” she added. “You are a Marvel superhero. You made $480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don’t just open a f***ing jar of pickles, you motherf**ker… I hate it so much.”

Busy said that the way Chris worded his post was an example of men “acknowledging their power” and “patronizing their spouse…What she does in their household is probably a lot. She probably does a lot of the domestic labor. They have a kid and whatever.

“That is actually legitimately a lot of f***ing work. But by the way he’s talking about himself, putting himself in it, in the center of it, it makes it seem like it’s bullsh**.”

“He has possessions, and she is one of them.”

Following his post, the internet rallied around Anna Faris. Later on, Chris‘s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, gave him some support.