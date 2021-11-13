Chris Daugherty Postpones Upcoming Shows Following Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Chris Daugherty and his family as they mourn his daughter, Hannah, who suddenly died.

The 41-year-old rocker has postponed all of his upcoming shows due to Hannah‘s passing.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” a rep for the singer said in a statement, via People.

The statement continued: “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Hannah, 25, was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department.

She, and her brother Griffin, 23, are Chris‘ wife, Deanna Daugherty‘s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, met in 2000 and also share twins Adalynn and Noah, 10.