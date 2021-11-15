Vanessa Hudgens & Alexandra Shipp Coordinate Their Leather Looks in NYC
Vanessa Hudgens looks so chic in a leather outfit while out and about in New York City on Monday (November 15).
The 32-year-old actress was seen heading to and from her hotel alongside her tick, tick…Boom! co-star Alexandra Shipp as they promoted their new movie.
Later on in the day, Alexandra switched up her look with an animal print ensemble.
The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.
With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
The film is out in theaters now, and it set to make its’ debut on Netflix on November 19.