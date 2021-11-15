Vanessa Hudgens & Alexandra Shipp Coordinate Their Leather Looks in NYC

Vanessa Hudgens looks so chic in a leather outfit while out and about in New York City on Monday (November 15).

The 32-year-old actress was seen heading to and from her hotel alongside her tick, tick…Boom! co-star Alexandra Shipp as they promoted their new movie.

Later on in the day, Alexandra switched up her look with an animal print ensemble.

The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The film is out in theaters now, and it set to make its’ debut on Netflix on November 19.

Watch the trailer here!