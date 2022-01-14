Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Journey With Self Love & Acceptance Is Ongoing

Lili Reinhart is getting candid about her struggles with body image.

The 25-year-old Riverdale star took to her Instagram Story to connect with her fans, and in a series of stories, opened up about her current struggles with body dysmorphia, and how it connects to her mental health.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week,” she started, getting very real with those who follow her on social media. “So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

Lili went on, writing, “I’m here with you. It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning. I didn’t think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women’s bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women.”

She added that her journey with self acceptance is still ongoing.

“My body has carried me through 25 years of life,” she said. “All my scars, tears, trauma… I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20. But I am trying. I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size.”

Lili continued, “To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling. As if my body betrayed me by changing. I’ve looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I *should* look like. What I’m expected to look like… in an industry where you’re -inconvenient- when not a sample size. It’s painful to think hundreds of millions are concerned with what our bodies look like. That’s an incredibly broken system.”

“I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it’s heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let’s continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness.”

This isn’t the first time Lili has opened up about her body dysmorphia, and has even called out body-tuning apps.