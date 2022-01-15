Top Stories
Sat, 15 January 2022 at 9:54 pm

Halsey Celebrates Son Ender Turning Six-Months-Old!

Halsey is celebrating six months of motherhood!

On Saturday (January 15), the 27-year-old “Without Me” singer took to social media to celebrate their son Ender turning six-months-old with some super cute photos.

“şişko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints + a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown. he sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though… they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh,” Halsey wrote on Instagram.

Along with her message, Halsey shared some cute photos of Ender finger painting, snacking on a slice a banana oatmeal cake, sharing a drink with dad Alev Aydin, and cuddling with family dog Jagger.

Alev reacted to Halsey‘s post, writing, “Jaggy and Endy tho ❤️” in the comments.

Halsey and Alev welcomed baby Ender back on July 14, 2021.
Photos: Getty Images
