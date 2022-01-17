Novak Djokovic Could Have an Issue with French Open Too as Vaccine Mandate Is In Effect

Novak Djokovic has officially been ruled out from the Australian Open and was deported from the country after a major debacle regarding the COVID-19 rules and his visa.

The 34-year-old tennis star was originally granted an exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to play in Australia, but then, his Visa was cancelled by the country citing his lack of vaccination being a health hazard.

Now, it looks like Djokovic could have a problem with May’s French Open as well.

“The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass,” France’s Sports Ministry said (via Page Six). “This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it’s in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favorable. So we’ll see, but clearly there’s no exemption.

France now has a vaccine mandate for public places including sports venues.