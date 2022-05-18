Tom Holland Looks Distressed While Filming 'The Crowded Room' in NYC

Tom Holland is looking worried!

The 25-year-old actor had a distressed look on his face while filming his upcoming TV show The Crowded Room on Wednesday afternoon (May 18) in New York City.

For his afternoon of filming, the streets of NYC appeared to turn into London, with a red telephone booth on display and a vintage-looking taxi pulling up to pick up Tom.

The Crowded Room is a 10-episode series, which is based in part on writer Akiva Goldsman’s own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

Tom is playing “Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.”

