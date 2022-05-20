Doja Cat Says Her Throat Is 'F--ked' After Tonsil Surgery: 'I Might Have Some Bad News'

Doja Cat is sharing a health update with her fans.

On Thursday (May 19), the 26-year-old “Woman” performer opened up about her recent tonsil surgery, which she said was needed due to an infection that was worsened by drinking and vaping during her appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Click inside to read more…

“[Doctor] just had to cut into my left tonsil. [I] had an abscess in it. [My] whole throat is f–ked so [I] might have some bad news for y’all coming soon,” Doja wrote.

She continued, “My tonsils got infected before [the BBMAs] and [I] was taking f–kin antibiotics but forgot that [I] was taking them and then [I] drank wine and was vaping all day long.”

“Then [I] started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” the singer said. “[He] poked up in [there] with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and [squeezed] all the goop out in [there].”

“I cried and it hurt a lot but [I'm] ok,” Doja added.

She went on to say that she would be “quitting the vape for a while” after her surgery and hoped she didn’t “crave it anymore after that.”

“[It's] like imagine all that [weird] poisonous s–t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f–k that. [I'm] hella young,” she said.

Doja finished up her thread by thanking fans for all their support.

“[Y'all about] to make me cry with all the reassurance,” she wrote. “[I] appreciate it. [Thanks] for being supportive. [I] love you.”

Doja just dropped a new song for the upcoming Elvis biopic and you can listen to it here!

dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that. https://t.co/d2pSS2V5Eg — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous shit in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like fuck that. im hella young. https://t.co/iRmT3NPrNt — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022