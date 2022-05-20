Sharon Osbourne Reveals Daughter Aimee Was Injured in Recording Studio Fire, In Which One Person Died

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her daughter Aimee Osbourne is thankfully alive after escaping a fire at a recording studio.

The 69-year-old television personality took to her Instagram to share a headline that said, “Fire breaks out at Hollywood recording studios, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured.”

Aimee and her producer were the two who made it out alive while someone else in the building lost their life.

