Andy Cohen & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Address Their Feud

Andy Cohen and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are setting aside their differences.

The Watch What Happens Live host and the Jersey Shore star spoke together on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don’t want to be in a war with you, Snooki,” Andy began.

“Neither do I,” Snooki said. “You were just a little sarcastic so I had to come back.”

“Okay. Someone said, ‘You should put Snooki on the Jersey Housewives,’” he continued.

“And you said, ‘Nah, I’m good,’” she added.

“And I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever.’ Now here’s why I said it. I view you as like one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore,” he clarified.

“And so to me it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different. You know what I mean?”

“Yeah. I’m not mad about it. I just didn’t like your little, ‘Nah, I’m good,’” Snooki said.

“You didn’t like my tone? I said, ‘We’re good?’ Is that what I said? Something like that?” he asked, to which she confirmed.

“Okay. Well, then, see that’s where I take it too far. That’s where I take it too far.”

“We’re fine. I love you,” Snooki said.

“Snooki and I are not in a war,” Andy clarified, saying: “But then of course, anytime either of us explained ourselves about it, it became that we were clapping back at each other, so whatever.”

