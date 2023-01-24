Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Head Home After Late-Night Recording Studio Session

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are wrapping up a late night at the recording studio.

The married couple headed out to their car as they left the recording studio on Monday night (January 23) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney, 43, was seen wearing a little black dress and a black jacket paired with chunky black loafers while Travis, 47, sported baggy black sweats as they left the studio.

The following morning, Travis was seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white Adidas shorts as he arrived back at the studio to continue working on new music.

