Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 9:35 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Head Home After Late-Night Recording Studio Session

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Head Home After Late-Night Recording Studio Session

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are wrapping up a late night at the recording studio.

The married couple headed out to their car as they left the recording studio on Monday night (January 23) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, 43, was seen wearing a little black dress and a black jacket paired with chunky black loafers while Travis, 47, sported baggy black sweats as they left the studio.

The following morning, Travis was seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white Adidas shorts as he arrived back at the studio to continue working on new music.

If you missed it, Travis recently debuted a new tattoo that appears to be a tribute to Kourtney! Check out his new tattoo here.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving the studio…
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 01
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 02
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 03
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 04
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 05
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 06
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 07
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 08
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 09
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 10
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 11
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 12
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 13
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 14
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 15
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 16
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 17
kourtney kardashian travis barker head home leaving recording studio 18

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

