Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo That Appears to be Heartfelt Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has some new ink, and it looks like it’s a tribute to his wife.

The 47-year-old musician hopped on social media on Saturday (January 21) to show off a new tattoo on his thigh in a photo dump that also included a picture with Kourtney Kardashian.

What is his new tattoo and how is it a tribute to Kourtney, whom he married last April after the 2022 Grammys? Well, it looks like he has her eyes tattooed on him!

Read more details about Travis Barker’s new tattoo…

The tattoo features a pair of sultry eyes and is directly above a tribute to former collaborator and friend DJ AM. While he didn’t say so outright, it’s hard not to notice that the gaze looks an awful lot like Kourtney.

“Oh hey there,” Travis captioned the photo dump, which opened with a pic of him hiding behind his wife. He shared two pics of the tattoo, including a detailed closeup.

If you missed it, we recently saw that Kourtney‘s friendship with another famous celebrity is going strong after they were spotted on a double date.

Check out what happened when Kourtney and her sister Khloe Kardashian sat down for a lie detector test.

Get a good look at Travis Barker’s new tattoo in the Instagram post below (it’s the third and fourth pics!)…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, tattoos, Travis Barker

