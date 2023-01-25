Netflix Responds to Reports of Poor Conditions on 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Set

Netflix is responding to reports of poor conditions during their upcoming reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the hit series.

456 contestants were invited from around the world to compete for a $4.56M cash prize in the upcoming series. A new report emerged that conditions were poor while the contestants played the “Red Light Green Light” game.

Keep reading to find out more…

All the talk began when a claim came through via The Sun. The source told the organization that people couldn’t move their feet due to frigid temperatures in the UK and it was like a “warzone.”

Variety then backed up the report that assistance was needed, but claimed a “small number” of contestants needed medical attention. One contestant accidentally ran into a wall and needed help with their shoulder, and others were allegedly treated for mild ailments.

Netflix defended the new show, which is being filmed across two studios in the U.K.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedure,” Netflix said in a statement, per Deadline. “While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

The new show is based on Netflix’s hit 2021 Korean drama. At least 3 characters from season one will be back for the upcoming season 2.