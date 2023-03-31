Top Stories
Fri, 31 March 2023 at 6:52 pm

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Why Nick Fury Doesn't Have His Iconic Eye Patch Anymore

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Why Nick Fury Doesn't Have His Iconic Eye Patch Anymore

Marvel‘s Secret Invasion fans might notice something off about Samuel L. Jackson‘s character, Nick Fury.

In the new Disney+ series, the character is actually missing his staple eye patch, and the actor has opened up about the decision to not wear it.

Keep reading to find out more…

Talking to Vanity Fair in a new feature, Samuel says that the eye patch in the previous movies he appeared in as Nick Fury was to mask who he really was.

“He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was,” he shared. “It’s part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

Samuel then added that “even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He’s up there trying to process what the f*** happened, you know? And what his place in the world is.”

“The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out.”

If you missed it, the character Emilia Clarke is playing in the series has finally been revealed.
Photos: Getty
