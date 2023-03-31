Emilia Clarke's 'Secret Invasion' Role Confirmed, & It's Not Who We Initially Thought

Emilia Clarke‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been shrouded in mystery since it was first announced. However, we finally know who she will play in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones alum appears in the upcoming series alongside the likes of MCU regulars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Fans have long believed that Emilia was set to play a character named Abigail Brand after a GIF of her promoting the show was released with that name attached to it. However, we just learned that the actress has a very different role.

Spoiler alert: We’ve seen this character in the MCU before!

Read more about Emilia Clarke’s role in Secret Invasion…

Emilia is set to play an adult version of the character G’iah, according to Vanity Fair.

Who is G’iah? She’s described as a “Skrull radical” who we first met in 2019′s Captain Marvel. She wasn’t mentioned by name in the film, but Samuel clarified that she was the daughter of Ben‘s character Talos.

According to Emilia, that relationship “hardened her.”

“There’s a kind if punk feeling that you get from this girl,” she added. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

This week we also got some major news about Captain America 4!