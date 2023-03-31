Taylor Swift's Official Set List for Eras Tour 2023 Revealed After First Four Shows

Taylor Swift is heading into her third weekend of shows for The Eras Tour and she’ll be performing three shows in Arlington, Texas.

The 33-year-old singer kicked off the concert tour a couple weeks ago in Glendale and then performed in Las Vegas the next weekend.

While the first night included songs from all 10 of Taylor‘s studio albums, night two was missing one era.

Taylor announced on night one that she would be doing surprise songs during every show and it appears she will continue to do two surprise numbers each night.

**This set list is representative of the first four shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

LOVER ERA

1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down

5. Lover

6. The Archer

FEARLESS ERA

7. Fearless

8. You Belong With Me

9. Love Story

EVERMORE ERA

10. ’tis the damn season

11. willow

12. marjorie

13. champagne problems

14. tolerate it

REPUTATION ERA

15. Ready for It?

16. Delicate

17. Don’t Blame Me

18. Look What You Made Me Do

SPEAK NOW ERA

19. Enchanted

RED ERA

20. 22

21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

22. I Knew You Were Trouble

23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

FOLKLORE ERA

24. invisible string

25. betty

26. the last great american dynasty

27. august

28. illicit affiars

29. my tears ricochet

30. cardigan

1989 ERA

31. Style

32. Blank Space

33. Shake It Off

34. Wildest Dreams

35. Bad Blood

SURPRISE SONG (Two different songs will be performed here every night!)

36. SURPRISE SONG

37. SURPRISE SONG

March 17 – Glendale: “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18 – Glendale: “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace”

March 24 – Las Vegas: “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 25 – Las Vegas: “Cowboy like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

MIDNIGHTS ERA

38. Lavender Haze

39. Anti-Hero

40. Midnight Rain

41. Vigilante Shit

42. Bejeweled

43. Mastermind

44. Karma

