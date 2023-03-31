Taylor Swift's Official Set List for Eras Tour 2023 Revealed After First Four Shows
Taylor Swift is heading into her third weekend of shows for The Eras Tour and she’ll be performing three shows in Arlington, Texas.
The 33-year-old singer kicked off the concert tour a couple weeks ago in Glendale and then performed in Las Vegas the next weekend.
While the first night included songs from all 10 of Taylor‘s studio albums, night two was missing one era.
Taylor announced on night one that she would be doing surprise songs during every show and it appears she will continue to do two surprise numbers each night.
**This set list is representative of the first four shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.
LOVER ERA
1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
2. Cruel Summer
3. The Man
4. You Need to Calm Down
5. Lover
6. The Archer
FEARLESS ERA
7. Fearless
8. You Belong With Me
9. Love Story
EVERMORE ERA
10. ’tis the damn season
11. willow
12. marjorie
13. champagne problems
14. tolerate it
REPUTATION ERA
15. Ready for It?
16. Delicate
17. Don’t Blame Me
18. Look What You Made Me Do
SPEAK NOW ERA
19. Enchanted
RED ERA
20. 22
21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
22. I Knew You Were Trouble
23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
FOLKLORE ERA
24. invisible string
25. betty
26. the last great american dynasty
27. august
28. illicit affiars
29. my tears ricochet
30. cardigan
1989 ERA
31. Style
32. Blank Space
33. Shake It Off
34. Wildest Dreams
35. Bad Blood
SURPRISE SONG (Two different songs will be performed here every night!)
36. SURPRISE SONG
37. SURPRISE SONG
March 17 – Glendale: “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”
March 18 – Glendale: “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace”
March 24 – Las Vegas: “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”
March 25 – Las Vegas: “Cowboy like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”
MIDNIGHTS ERA
38. Lavender Haze
39. Anti-Hero
40. Midnight Rain
41. Vigilante Shit
42. Bejeweled
43. Mastermind
44. Karma
