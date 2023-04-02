Shania Twain Brings Back Her Red Hair For CMT Music Awards 2023!

Shania Twain‘s red hair is back!

The 57-year-old iconic country singer hit the light blue carpet in an eye-catching red and black look for the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas.

Shania is just one of the many performers set for the stage tonight at the event.

She’ll also be receiving a special honor, the CMT Equal Play Award, which is award to an artist whose work amplifies and advocates for “diverse and underrepresented voices” in the country genre.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and you can also stream the show, hosting by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, on Paramount+.

Check out 10+ pictures of Shania Twain arriving for the 2023 CMT Music Awards…