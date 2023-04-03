Mon, 03 April 2023 at 3:43 pm
Andy Cohen Shares First Thoughts About 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion & Remaining Episodes, Reveals There Are 3 Separate One-on-One Interviews Amid 'Scandoval'
Andy Cohen is speaking out for the first time since the long-awaited Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.
The Bravo star opened up on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, during which he revealed that there are there separate one-on-one conversations.
He also talked about the upcoming episodes of the show, and teased even more details.
Scroll through to find out what he said…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo Posted to: Andy Cohen, Slideshow, vanderpump rules