Mark Wahlberg Plays Bartender to Serve His Tequila Brand at Roadside Taco Event

Did you know that Mark Wahlberg is an investor in a tequila brand?

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actor took over the bar at Roadside Taco to serve Flecha Azul Tequila to his fans on Friday (March 31) in Studio City, Calif.

Mark was joined behind the bar by Flecha Azul co-founder Aron Marquez and Roadside Taco owner Vincent Laresca. He poured shots of the Blanco, Reposado and Anejo flavors of his Flecha Azul tequila brand.

“Bar takeover with @flechaazultequila @roadsidetaco 🥃❤️ @aronhmarquez 🇲🇽thanks @vincentlaresca 🙏 #FlechaAzulPartner,” Mark wrote on Instagram along with a video from the event.

In a recent interview, Mark talked about how religion plays a major part in his life and that he recognizes religion is not popular in Hollywood. He says he won’t deny his faith.