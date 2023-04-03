Hunter King & Rhiannon Fish Drop Hints About Future of Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths' (Exclusive)

Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish are currently taking over Hallmark Channel with a handful of brand new movies, A Professional Bridesmaid and A Picture of Her.

Just Jared spoke to both actresses about their new projects, but what we really wanted to know about was the future of their Hallmark Signature Mystery, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, and if fans will get to see a second film at all.

Debuting last fall, the movie centered on fraternal twins Nikki and Nora, who are forced back into each other’s lives when they inherit a detective agency. As they solve a murder, they realize their differences may be their greatest advantage.

The first movie was wrapped up nicely as far as the murder mystery, however, the future of Nikki and Nora’s inherited private investigative business was still up in the air.

Check out what Hunter and Rhiannon told us about the future of the mystery movie…