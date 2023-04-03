Taylor Swift's Stage Dive Stunt Explained Thanks to New Videos from Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has been shocking fans with her stage dive stunt that she’s been doing during The Eras Tour and new fan videos finally give us the closest explanation to how it happens.

After the 33-year-old singer performs the surprise songs near the end of her show, she walks around the stage and eventually dives face first into an opening in at the end of the thrust stage.

The screens on the stage then show Taylor seemingly swimming all the way back to the main stage ahead of the Midnights section, which closes the night.

So, how does the stage dive work?

A new video shows that a door in the stage slides open and then an inflatable airbag pops up from the ground. The airbag appears to be inflating while the door is opening.

Red lights surround the opening of the door while the airbag is inflating and they switch to green when it’s ready for Taylor to jump. The lights in the stage opening go dark the second she jumps and she likely lands safely on the airbag, then gets whisked underneath the stage to the main part of the stage.

We also have a new video that confirms how Taylor makes her entrance on stage ahead of the show.