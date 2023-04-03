Taylor Swift Janitor Cart Rumor Confirmed Thanks to Fan Video from 'Eras Tour' - Watch Now!

Yep, Taylor Swift really does enter the stage at The Eras Tour through a janitor cart and a new fan video shows the entire process!

It had previously been rumored that Taylor hid inside a janitor cart, complete with mops and brooms coming out of the top, to get on stage without being seen by fans with seats behind the stage. Well, it looks like they didn’t block the backstage view properly at the Arlington shows, because one fan had a full view of Taylor coming out of the cart.

Head inside to check out the video confirmation…

TikTok user @shaydanazifpour posted the video on her page with the caption, “Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtonerastour.”

She wrote on the video, “When you get video confirmation on the janitor car rumor.”

Check out the video below