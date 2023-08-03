Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 6:43 pm

FBoy Island's CJ Franco Engaged to Director Len Wiseman

FBoy Island's CJ Franco Engaged to Director Len Wiseman

FBoy Island star CJ Franco has found love… and it’s with someone from her past!

The 32-year-old reality star and actress is getting married to director Len Wiseman, they just announced.

CJ was one of the three leads on the HBO Max dating reality series FBoy Island, which premiered in 2021. She won $50,000 for choosing a “nice guy” on the show. Season two of the series coincidentally premieres tonight on The CW.

CJ was previously linked to Len back in 2015 amid his divorce from actress Kate Beckinsale.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple revealed to People that they got engaged on July 4 during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they celebrated the eighth anniversary of the day they met. It’s not clear how long they spent apart as a couple, but they clearly got back together at some point!

“He got down on his knee and said ‘I know we’ve only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,’” CJ told People. “He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!”

Back in June 2021, CJ was linked to another famous celeb.

See CJ‘s Instagram post from the trip below!
