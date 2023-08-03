Smashing Pumpkins Setlist Revealed for 2023 World Is a Vampire Tour After First Show!

The Smashing Pumpkins are on the road this summer and the set list for their show has been revealed following opening night this week.

The 12-time Grammy-nominated rockers are bringing their The World Is a Vampire Tour to fans across North America and they will be joined by special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons.

The tour will play amphitheaters across the country!

The band, led by Billy Corgan, recently released their 33-track album ATUM in three parts.

**This set list is representative of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. The Everlasting Gaze

2. Doomsday Clock

3. Once in a Lifetime

4. Today

5. Perfect

6. Disarm

7. The Celestials

8. Purple Blood

9. Ava Adore

10. Tonight, Tonight

11. Bullet With Butterfly Wings

12. This Time

13. Spellbinding

14. Hubble Hublle (Toil and Trouble)

15. Jellybelly

16. Empires

17. Hummer

18. Beguiled

19. 1979

20. Cherub Rock

21. Zero

