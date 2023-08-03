Top Stories
Thu, 03 August 2023 at 7:10 pm

Who Should Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024? Vote For Your Choice in Our Poll!

Who Should Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024? Vote For Your Choice in Our Poll!

It’s time to start thinking about who will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and we want to know who you’d like to see take the stage when the time comes.

The biggest football game of the year will take place on February 11, 2024, and whoever performs has big shoes to fill after Rihanna took the stage and played so many of her hits this year.

Who should follow in her footsteps? Who deserves to perform on what is arguably the biggest stage a musician will ever grace?

We put together a poll so that you could let us know who you want to see onstage when the moment comes.

Head inside to let us know who you want to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show…

Our poll contains some of the biggest names in music who have yet to have a solo moment on the stage.

Are you ready for Drake to get the audience moving with a rendition of “Hotline Bling,” Britney Spears to dance it out to “Mind Your Business” or is it time for Taylor Swift to take us into Midnights and beyond? That’s barely scratching the surface of deserving acts who haven’t gotten a chance yet.

Fans have also been championing for Janet Jackson to get a chance to return to the stage, and that would only be fair.

There are so many viable options, and we know that we might have missed someone. You can write if your fav if you don’t see them here, and we’ll add them to the official list if we get enough votes.

Vote in the poll below! Voting in this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many different artists as you want. We will close this poll on August 31 at 5pm ET and let you know who came out on top.

Good luck to all of the entries!

Do you know which Halftime Shows have been the most popular? What about which ones have been the most controversial?

Vote in the poll below…
