Is Jason Statham Married? Meet His Longtime Partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley!

Jason Statham stars in this weekend’s hot new movie Meg 2: The Trench and audiences might be wondering more about his personal life, so we’ve got you covered!

No, Jason doesn’t have a wife, but he does have a longtime partner.

The 56-year-old actor has been in a relationship with model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2009 and they got engaged in 2016, though they’re in no rush to get married.

“I think the time will come,” Rosie told Extra. “We’ve been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us. We’re so happy.”

She added, “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

Jason and Rosie welcomed their son Jack in June 2017 and later welcomed daughter Isabella into the world in February 2022.

Rosie has addressed her 20-year age gap with Jason, telling Glamour, “His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who’s had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you’re the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going.”

Trying to figure out where you know Rosie from?

She got her start as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and walked in five shows for the brand. She later made her acting debut in the 2011 movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon and also appeared in 2015′s Mad Max: Fury Road. She has not acted since then though!

In addition to her acting and modeling career, Rosie is the founder of beauty publication Rose Inc.

