Tarek El Moussa Responds To Claims He's Evicting Residents Ahead of Construction Of Luxury Condos

Tarek El Moussa is speaking out over claims that he’s evicting residents in a rent-controlled apartment building and area.

According to People, the HGTV star, along with other partners, are planning to develop a luxury community in North Hollywood. The development seemingly requires that a few bungalow homes be torn down in order to build it.

The Hartsook Tenant Association has had several concerns about the project, saying that remaining tenants will have to relocate before construction begins next year.

Now, Tarek is speaking out about them.

Keep reading to find out more…

Tarek spoke directly to the claims that he was evicting residents.

He shared in his statement, posted to Instagram, that “notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by me or the partners of NoHo 138. I am not evicting anyone. We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents.”

“Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood,” Tarek continued, saying that the construction of the project will also provide new jobs to locals, and the added parking spaces will “reduce the impact of street parking.”

Tarek also stressed that the project does include 14 low income units and will be offered to the tenants who already live there, and can move back once the project is completed.

Read his full statement below:

If you missed it, Tarek and Heather El Moussa‘s home renovation show has been renewed.