Shenae Grimes-Beech Doesn't Recall Meghan Markle Being On '90210'

Shenae Grimes-Beech is looking back on her 90210 days.

In a new appearance on Scheana Shay‘s podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, the actress was asked about having Meghan Markle, the then future Duchess of Sussex, on the show.

Turns out, Shenae didn’t remember Meghan was even on it.

Meghan appeared as Wendy in an episode of The CW teen drama, which was a spinoff from the 1990s flagship series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

In the scene, Shenae‘s character, Annie, catches Ethan (played by Dustin Milligan), in his car in the school parking lot. After waving at him, she’s then taken aback by realizing that Wendy was giving him oral sex.

“I don’t think any of us really remembered at all,” Shenae shared. “It was such a blip on our radar…119 episodes, it was one scene at one time. You can’t really remember all the the guest stars that came on.”

That being said though, she added that it was cool to look back and know a future, and former, member of the British royal family was on the show.

