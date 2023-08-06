Chris Pratt Auditioned for at Least 2 Other Marvel Roles Before Landing Star-Lord in 'Guardians'

Chris Pratt so perfectly embodies Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the plucky space hero.

However, we recently learned that it wasn’t the first role that the 43-year-old actor auditioned for within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I auditioned for them all. I had a rough run with Marvel,” Chris said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year. “It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again. I was like, ‘This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.’”

He got more specific, revealing at least two movies within the franchise that he auditioned for but didn’t get. Chris also spoke about a couple of other popular franchises that turned him down.

