Sun, 06 August 2023 at 8:25 pm

Hannah Brown Used A Dating App & Went On Dates 'Back To Back' During One Week Before Meeting Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown Used A Dating App & Went On Dates 'Back To Back' During One Week Before Meeting Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown is opening up about finding love on a dating app with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard.

Years after appearing on The Bachelor, and then her own season of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old former reality star had Adam as a guest on her new podcast, Better Tomorrow, and the two revealed their unique love story.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I think we should definitely go into, like, a full episode about just our relationship, in general, but we met on a dating app,” Hannah joked on the episode with Adam.

She then shared that their experience was “so crazy” and added that after a series of heartbreaks, she “had great luck on a dating app. I was only on it for, like, maybe a little over a week and met Adam… It was, like, maybe two weeks.”

Hannah then explained she actually didn’t go on many days, but the ones she did go on, happened “one week back to back”.

“We are madly in love and we just have a good time together,” she noted.”

Hannah also talked about having Adam‘s (who is a private client banker) support for her podcast.

“He’s definitely been a part of, just, the whole process of getting this started and has been so supportive. And so, when I asked him to come on today, he was pumped. More than happy,” she says.

Hannah didn’t name the app she and Adam met on, but she did once try out the celebrity popular Raya.
Photos: Getty
