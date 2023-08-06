Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second &amp; Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 8:49 pm

'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Reportedly Don't Think Raquel Leviss Will Be Part of Season 11 At All

Rachel Leviss, aka Raquel Leviss, might not be part of Vanderpump Rules at all in the upcoming season 11.

According to a report from TMZ, the current cast of the reality show are thinking she’s out of the show because she hasn’t filmed a single scene for it yet.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to a source, the cast are apparently convinced that Rachel is out of the show because of her lack of being there on the set.

The show has been filming since late June, and storylines are already packed, and the outlet states that there’s not a lot of room to get Rachel into them.

This follows the explosive season 10, where it was revealed that Raquel had been having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

After the reunion aired, it was revealed that Rachel had entered a rehab facility to focus on her mental health.

Rachel was apparently negotiating her contract with the show and Bravo, in which Bethenny Frankel gave her some tips about.

So far, there are 8 stars officially returning.
