Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 8:49 am

Jamie Foxx Mourns Death of Longtime Friend & 'Django Unchained' Co-Star Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx Mourns Death of Longtime Friend & 'Django Unchained' Co-Star Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his close friend Keith Jefferson.

On Thursday (October 5), the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor took to social media share the news that Keith had sadly passed away.

“💔💔💔 this one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul,” Jamie wrote on Instagram.

“We will all miss you dearly,” Jamie continued. “It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.”

In a follow-up post, Jamie wrote, “Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you…every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith 💔💔💔💔”

Back in early August Keith revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamie and Keith have been close friends for decades and have shared the screen several times. They appeared together back in the ’90s on The Jamie Foxx Show and they also worked together in Django Unchained, Day Shift, and the upcoming movie The Burial.

Our thoughts are with Keith‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Keith Jefferson, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr