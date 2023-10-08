Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With 'True Lies' Co-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Movie Released

Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2023 at 7:34 pm

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back together!

The two actors co-starred in the movie True Lies 29 years ago and met up at an event over the weekend for his nonprofit After-School All-Stars.

Jamie Lee shared a few photos from the event, including, of course, a couple of snaps with Arnold.

“‘Ya,my name is Ingeborg, I’m from Stuttgart.’ I LOVE the way my friends suit up and show up for the causes that move their souls and hearts. @schwarzenegger LOVES @afterschoolallstars and I LOVE ARNOLD! THE GOAT! 🐐” the actress captioned her first post. “@seanjameshair @erinayanianmonroe costume by Heidi Schaeffer!”

“YES CHEF! YES GOVERNOR! Flanked and HAPPY! @hrockenwagner @schwarzenegger @afterschoolallstars,” she captioned another photo, which included her, Arnold and Hans Rockenwagner.

The last time we saw a reunion between Jamie Lee and Arnold was almost exactly a year ago, when he spoke at her hand and footprint ceremony!

If you missed it, Jamie Lee recently expressed interest in joining the second season of One Piece, and one of the show’s producers shared a possible casting idea for her.
Photos: Instagram: @jamieleecurtis
