Chris Evans & Emily Blunt's 'Pain Hustlers' Trailer Is Finally Here - Watch Now!

The full length trailer for Pain Hustlers has arrived!

Here’s a synopsis: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed.

Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James also star.

Expect the film to drop on Netflix on October 27, 2023 with a short theatrical window on October 20 as well.