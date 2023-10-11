Top Stories
Jonathan Bailey, Caitriona Balfe & Dan Levy Celebrate Loewe Foundation / Studio Voltaire Award

Jonathan Bailey, Caitriona Balfe and Dan Levy snap a group photo while attending a dinner celebrating the Loewe Foundation / Studio Voltaire Award held on Tuesday (October 10) in London.

The three actors were joined by a few other celebs at the dinner, which was hosted by Loewe, the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and Joe Scotland.

Also in attendance were Taylor Russell, her Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino, Ruth Negga, Archie Madekwe, Russell Tovey, Anthea Hamilton, Katy Hessel and Jade Fadojutimi.

After being established in 2021, this is the second edition of the Loewe Foundation / Studio Voltaire Award, which “celebrates talent, creative thinking and individuality within contemporary art practice,” and “works to increase and strengthen equitable representation and access and amplify artistic voices across class, race, gender, sexuality and disability.”

Each recipient of the award receives “a rent-free workspace within Studio Voltaire’s buildings for two years, a bursary of £5,000, an individualized program of mentoring and professional development, dedicated curatorial and pastoral support and access to local and international audiences via public events programming.”

In case you missed it, check out Jonathan in the trailer for his upcoming political thriller series Fellow Travelers!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the stars at the Loewe Foundation / Studio Voltaire Award dinner…
Photos: Courtesy of Loewe
