Fri, 13 October 2023 at 2:42 pm

Jennifer Lopez, Joey King, & More Fete Schiaparelli Opening at Neiman Marcus

Celebrities came out in droves to celebrate the exclusive launch of Schiaparelli‘s new shop inside the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

The fashion brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry hosted the evening on Thursday night (October 12) at Los Angeles’ John Sowden House, which was designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

In attendance and wearing Schiaparelli were Jennifer Lopez, Joey King, Olivia Wilde, Demi Moore (with daughter Scout Willis), Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Maya Rudolph, Angela Bassett, Natasha Lyonne, Adria Arjona, Shalom Harlow, and many more.

The venue was outfitted with surrealist touches including plinths with a replica of iconic Schiaparelli sculptures, a 10’ keyhole sculpture and assortment of women’s apparel and handbags.

“I am so excited to celebrate our expanding collaboration with Neiman Marcus in this iconic architectural house,” Daniel said in a statement. “Over the past few years, the House of Schiaparelli has fostered such a special relationship with celebrities and stylists, contributing to unforgettable red-carpet moments. Entering Los Angeles holds great significance, and we aspire to transform this momentum into genuine success among our American clients.”

Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Jennifer Lopez

Joey King at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Joey King

Gabrielle Union at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Gabrielle Union

Olivia Wilde at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Olivia Wilde

Taraji P. Henson at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Taraji P. Henson

Maya Rudolph at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Maya Rudolph

Angela Bassett at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Angela Bassett

Regina King at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Regina King

Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis

Janicza Bravo at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Janicza Bravo

Adria Arjona at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Adria Arjona

Law Roach at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Law Roach

Brad Goreski at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Brad Goreski

Chrishelle Lim at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Chrishelle Lim

Shalom Harlow at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Shalom Harlow

Jeremy O. Harris at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Jeremy O. Harris

Natasha Lyonne at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event

Natasha Lyonne
Photos: Getty, Jonny Jacobs
Posted to: Adria Arjona, Angela Bassett, Brad Goreski, Chrishelle Lim, Daniel Roseberry, Demi Moore, Gabrielle Union, Janicza Bravo, Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy O. Harris, Joey King, Law Roach, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Wilde, Regina King, Scout Willis, Shalom Harlow, Taraji P. Henson

