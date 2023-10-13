Jennifer Lopez, Joey King, & More Fete Schiaparelli Opening at Neiman Marcus

Celebrities came out in droves to celebrate the exclusive launch of Schiaparelli‘s new shop inside the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

The fashion brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry hosted the evening on Thursday night (October 12) at Los Angeles’ John Sowden House, which was designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

In attendance and wearing Schiaparelli were Jennifer Lopez, Joey King, Olivia Wilde, Demi Moore (with daughter Scout Willis), Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Maya Rudolph, Angela Bassett, Natasha Lyonne, Adria Arjona, Shalom Harlow, and many more.

The venue was outfitted with surrealist touches including plinths with a replica of iconic Schiaparelli sculptures, a 10’ keyhole sculpture and assortment of women’s apparel and handbags.

“I am so excited to celebrate our expanding collaboration with Neiman Marcus in this iconic architectural house,” Daniel said in a statement. “Over the past few years, the House of Schiaparelli has fostered such a special relationship with celebrities and stylists, contributing to unforgettable red-carpet moments. Entering Los Angeles holds great significance, and we aspire to transform this momentum into genuine success among our American clients.”

Head inside to see photos of all the celebs who attended…

Keep scrolling for photos of all the attendees…

Jennifer Lopez

Joey King

Gabrielle Union

Olivia Wilde

Taraji P. Henson

Maya Rudolph

Angela Bassett

Regina King

Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis

Janicza Bravo

Adria Arjona

Law Roach

Brad Goreski

Chrishelle Lim

Shalom Harlow

Jeremy O. Harris