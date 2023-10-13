Lenny Kravitz Strips Down at 59 in NSFW Music Video for 'TK421' Song - Watch Now!

Lenny Kravitz is baring nearly everything in the music video for his new song “TK421.”

The 59-year-old singer and actor begins the video by wearing absolutely nothing at all while getting out of bed and into the shower. The rest of the video finds him dancing around the house while getting dressed and ready for a fun day out.

The song will be featured on Lenny‘s upcoming double LP, Blue Electric Light, which is expected to be released on March 15, 2024.

This marks Lenny‘s first release in five years and his 12th full-length album.

Head inside to watch the new music video…

The Morning Show actress Karen Pittman had one of the best comments on Lenny‘s Instagram post about the video. She wrote, “Lemme go get to this ab class real quick.”

Watch below!