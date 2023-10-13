Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 2:19 am

Original 'Teletubbies' Sun Baby Jessica Smith Is Pregnant & Expecting Her First Child

Jessica Smith is expecting her first child!

The 27-year-old is best known for being the Sun Baby in the original Teletubbies series, which aired in the late 1990s.

Jessica is now pregnant with a baby of her own, her first with boyfriend Ricky Latham, and they’ve already revealed what they’re having.

“When two becomes three,” she captioned a sonogram photo on Instagram.

Get more info inside…

“I am feeling overwhelmed with the amount of love I am receiving from people around the world,” Jessica told ET. “I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future.”

Jessica and Ricky are expecting a baby girl, who is due in January 2024, and she’ll definitely be showing her Teletubbies, but not the 2022 reboot on Netflix.

“She will be watching my version of Teletubbies,” she told ET.

“I am still overwhelmed with the amount of people who have watched and are watching Teletubbies, the amount of messages I receive and hearing the stories told by people around the world,” Jessica added.

Congratulations Jessica Smith!!
