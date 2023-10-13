Bad Bunny Debuts New 22 Track Album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana' - Listen Now!

Bad Bunny is back with new music!

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer just dropped his fifth studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, which translates to Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow.

Bad Bunny‘s new LP features previously released tracks “Un Preview” and “Where She Goes.”

“Those who love me i love you so much… to my haters i love you the most🏻 NOBODY KNOWS WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW🐎 don’t listen, enjoy it, this is for you,” Benito shared on Instagram, in Spanish.

The new album comes just in time for Bad Bunny to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live. He is set to host and serve as musical guest NEXT Saturday, October 21st.

It’s release also comes fresh off of his big night at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he won seven awards. He also performed a mega medley of his hits.

Check out Bad Bunny‘s new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana on Spotify below, or check it out on Apple Music…