Fri, 13 October 2023 at 9:36 pm

'The Afterparty' Canceled by Apple TV+ After 2 Seasons, Will Be Shopped to Other Platforms

The Afterparty‘s run on Apple TV+ is over.

The mystery-comedy series starring Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson aired just two seasons prior to the announcement of its cancellation on Friday (October 13).

Despite the unfortunate news, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop The Afterparty to other platforms in hopes of an eventual revival, Deadline reports.

Sources also told the outlet that post-strike evaluation played a role in Apple’s decision to cancel the show.

While The Afterparty season 1 was a success among critics and audiences when it aired in 2022, season 2, released a year later, did not generate the same buzz.

If you haven’t seen, we’ve compiled a list of eight TV shows that had their renewals reversed in 2023, plus the reasons why!
