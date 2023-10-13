'Lost in Space' Actor Mark Goddard Dies at 87

Mark Goddard, known for his role in Lost in Space, has died at the age of 87.

The actor also appeared in the TV series General Hospital and The Detectives.

Mark‘s wife Evelyn Pezzulich announced the news and the cause of his death on Facebook, revealing that Mark passed away on Tuesday (October 10) after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

She wrote, “I’m so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th. Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure. He received excellent care at the beautiful Pat Roche Hospice Home and was able to die peacefully and with dignity. His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often.”

We send our thoughts to Mark‘s loved ones during this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.