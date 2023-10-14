Piper Laurie Dead - 'Carrie' & 'Twin Peaks' Actress Passes Away at Age 91

Piper Laurie has sadly passed away.

On Saturday (October 14), the three-time Oscar nominee’s manager announced that she had died at the age of 91.

Piper‘s manager Marion Rosenberg described her to EW as “one of the most remarkable and versatile actresses of her day, a brilliant and creative mind, and a glorious human being.”

Piper made her big-screen debut in 1950′s comedy Louisa, which she starred in alongside President Ronald Reagan.

She earned her first Oscar nomination after starring alongside Paul Newman in the 1961 drama The Hustler.

After a 15-year hiatus, Piper returned to the big screen in 1976, playing the religious and abusive mother Margaret White in Carrie opposite Sissy Spacek, which earned her a second Oscar nod.

She received her third and final Oscar nomination for her role in the 1986 drama Children of a Lesser God. She won an Emmy award that same year for her performance in the TV movie Promise.

In the ’90s, Piper starred as fan-favorite Catherine Martell in Twin Peaks, which earned her a Golden Globe award.

She also appeared on several other TV shows including Frasier, Will & Grace, ER, and Touched by an Angel.

Piper‘s final on-screen role was in 2018′s White Boy Rick.

Our thoughts are with Piper Laurie‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.