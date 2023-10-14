Nelly & Ashanti Go Instagram Official a Decade After Their Split

Nelly and Ashanti are making their relationship Instagram official!

The 48-year-old rapper and the 43-year-old singer have quite a history together. They first began dating back in 2003, but called it quits in 2013.

A decade after their split, Nelly confirmed in an interview that they decided to give their romance another shot.

In a continuation of their epic love story, he made things Instagram official on Ashanti‘s 43rd birthday.

The “Country Grammar” performer shared an adorable video montage set to his song with Chris Lane, “Birthday Girl.” He included throwback and recent photos and videos of them smiling, laughing, and singing together.

“One time for the birthday girl…” Nelly wrote in his caption. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working [woman] I know. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Ashanti replied in the comments, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!!🥰😘 love ya!!!!”

When she attended the MTV VMAs in September, the singer rocked a purse with an old photo of her and Nelly on it.