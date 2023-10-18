Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 11:05 pm

8 Musical Couples' First & Most Recent Red Carpet Appearances - See How They Have Evolved Over the Years

When love and music intertwine, the result is often a harmonious melody that resonates not only in their art but also in their fashion choices.

Musical power couples have graced countless red carpets over the years, showcasing their love and style in equal measure.

We rounded up eight of our favorite musical couples who are still going strong in 2023 and took a trip down memory lane. From their very first red carpet appearances to their most recent ones, check out their evolving fashion statements and enduring love.

Scroll through the slideshow to chart each musical couple’s evolution on the red carpet…

