Idina Menzel Looks Back on Her Marriage to Taye Diggs, Challenges of Being in an Interracial Relationship

Idina Menzel looked back on her marriage to Taye Diggs and some challenges that they faced in Hollywood.

The 52-year-old Frozen actress married the 52-year-old Broadway star in 2003. They split in 2013 and finalized their divorce two years later. They share their son Walker.

In a recent interview, Idina reflected on how Hollywood treated them for being in an interracial relationship.

After meeting on the set of Rent, the couple got together. While on the Dinner’s On Me podcast, Idina explained that things got difficult for them as they advanced in Hollywood.

“It’s very complicated. I mean, [we’re] very supportive of each other always. [I’m] so excited for him. The thing that came into play more — and he’s talked about it too — is the interracial aspect of it,” she said, via Us Weekly. “Because when you’re in the theater, it’s just not a thing, like, we all love each other and sleep with each other and [are] best friends with whoever wants to be.”

She continued, saying, “And it seemed like there was disappointment in the community with him because he was married to [a] white, Jewish girl from some show we don’t even remember, and so, I took that on too. That’s stuff that we had to deal with. It was less about being successful and more about that kind of stuff.”

Idina recalled being asked to step away from Taye on the red carpet so that photographers could get shots of just him.

Noting that landing Wicked changed the dynamic, she said that Taye was “always so supportive.”

