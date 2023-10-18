Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 11:36 pm

One Actor Auditioned to Play Harry Potter & Edward in 'Twilight' & Got Different Roles in Both Franchises

Continue Here »

One Actor Auditioned to Play Harry Potter & Edward in 'Twilight' & Got Different Roles in Both Franchises

Harry Potter and Twilight are two of the biggest young-adult film franchises of all time, and they put Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson on the map.

Both blockbusters also signify near misses for one actor who auditioned for the chance to play Harry Potter and Edward Cullen.

Daniel was only 11 years old when he portrayed the beloved boy wizard alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2000.

Eight years later, Robert was 22 when he was cast as the glittering vampire lead alongside Kristen Stewart in the first Twilight movie.

The franchises featured large and talented casts, and there’s a common thread between them – an actor who landed supporting roles in both after auditioning for the lead. He opened up about the experience in an interview.

Read more about the actor who was considered to play both Harry Potter and Edward Cullen…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casting, Daniel Radcliffe, EG, Extended, Harry Potter, Robert Pattinson, Slideshow, Twilight

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr