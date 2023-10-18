Burt Young Dead - Oscar-Nominated 'Rocky' Actor Passes Away at Age 83

Burt Young has sadly passed away.

The actor, best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky movie franchise, died on Sunday, October 8 at the age of 83.

Burt‘s daughter Anne Morea Steingieser confirmed his passing to The New York Times, but did not share any other details or reveal his cause of death.

Burt – who was born was an ex-Marine and former professional boxer before starting his career in Hollywood.

In the Rocky franchise, Burt played the butcher Paulie, who was the best friend and brother-in-law of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

For his performance in the first movie, Burt received a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

His other movie credits include Chinatown, Uncle Joe Shannon, and Once Upon a Time in America.

Our thoughts are with Burt‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.