Hillary Clinton & Malala Yousafzai Join Producing Team for New Broadway Musical 'Suffs'

Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai will be making their Broadway debuts… as producers!

The former Secretary of State and the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate have joined the producing team of the upcoming Broadway musical Suffs, which will open next year.

Suffs, written by Shaina Taub, originally ran off-Broadway last year at the Public Theater and now it will play at the Music Box Theatre with an official opening night on April 18.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

“I am thrilled to join with the team behind Suffs in bringing Shaina Taub’s remarkable musical about the unsung heroes of the American women’s suffrage movement to the Broadway stage – where it rightly belongs,” said Hillary Rodham Clinton. “And I can’t wait for audiences to experience this soul-stirring slice of long-overlooked American history; both entertaining and enlightening, Suffs paints a vivid picture of the necessary battles for democracy and equality that are still being fought today.”

“I loved Suffs when I saw it last year at The Public Theater,” said Malala Yousafzai. “Many women around the world are still fighting for equality — and we draw inspiration and strength through learning the stories of those who came before us. I am honored to support Shaina and this production, and I hope Suffs echoes beyond Broadway to reach audiences worldwide.”

Casting and ticketing information will be announced at a later date. The off-Broadway production featured Taub leading the cast alongside Tony winner Nikki M. James and Tony nominees Phillipa Soo and Jenn Colella.

